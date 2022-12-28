Cleanup Continues after burst sprinkler pipe closes Hammond Public Library

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A major water leak in Hammond, Indiana shut down the city's only public library and it could be weeks before it reopens.

It happened during during Christmas when a sprinkler pipe burst on the second floor, flooding the facility.

CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reports from Hammond, Indiana where restoration crews are working around the clock to do damage control on this massive water leak that happened on Christmas Day.

A busted sprinkler pipe was spewing 100 gallons a minute, and that went on for about an hour. The library board president said it was the cold weather mixed with the high winds that caused that pipe to burst and setting off their alarms.

At first, they thought it could be a fire or someone breaking into the library. Turns out it was the water setting off those motion sensors.

"Where the break happened, I would call it like a work area. There are a couple of desks where people would sit at during the day to do work. It's in an area where there's isn't a book around for at least 30 feet," said Marty Wielgos, Hammond Public Libary board president.

That means that out of the thousands and thousands of books inside, Wielgos said only about 50 at this point have been damaged. However, his staff is in here now sorting through the books because the concern is moisture getting into them.

As to when they will reopen? They say it could take weeks.

A statement from Weilgos reads:

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, the Hammond Public Library suffered a water line break. Due to the frigid temperatures, an overhead sprinkler line froze and burst on the second floor of the library. This caused extensive damage throughout the entire building. For the safety of the public during assessment and repairs, the library will be closed to the public for an undetermined amount of time.

While the building is closed to the public, the library staff is still here to serve you. While our physical collection will not be available for use, our digital collection will be. The public will still be able to connect to many of our e-resources for learning material or reading material. As always, we are available to assist in the use of these resources. If you do not have a Hammond Public Library card, you can sign up for one at http://hammond.tlcdelivers.com. For in-person services that we cannot currently provide, you may reach out to the following local libraries:

· Crown Point Public Library; (219) 663-0270

· East Chicago Public Library; (219) 397-2453

· Gary Public Library; (219) 886-2484

· Lake County Public Library; (219) 769-3541

· Lowell Public Library; (219) 696-7704

· Whiting Public Library; (219) 659-0269

We appreciate your patience during this difficult time. The Hammond Public Library will assess, repair, and reopen for our community as soon as we can. Please follow our social media channels for regular updates.