Chicago Public Schools officials say ICE agents turned away from South Side school, but ICE denies they were there

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were turned away after arriving at a Southwest Side elementary school Friday morning, school officials said, but ICE officials denied the claims.

Agents arrived at the John H. Hamline Elementary School at 1548 W. 48th Street around 11:15 a.m., but they were not allowed entry or permitted to speak with any students or staff, according to the school's principal, Natasha Ortega.

"Our security and clerk team followed the protocols that we've been trained and practiced and have discussed, and due to that we were able to ensure the safety of our school and all of our students," Ortega said. "We will not open our doors for ICE, and we are here to protect our children and make sure they have access to an excellent education."

Chicago Public Schools chief education officer Bogdana Chkoumbova said after ICE agents shows up at the school, staff followed CPS protocols and notified the district's attorneys and security office for guidance.

"The ICE agents were not allowed into the school, and were not permitted to speak to any students or staff members," Chkoumbova said. "Here is the bottom line. Our students and staff are safe. Our protocols were followed."

However, an ICE spokesman said in an email to CBS News Chicago, "This was not an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement encounter."

CPS officials noted both a state law known as the Illinois TRUST Act and Chicago's Welcoming City Oridnance prohibit CPS from asking students or their families about their immigration status, and bar the district from coordinating with ICE agents. The district also will not share any student's personal records with ICE without a court order or consent from their parents or guardians.

"We will not allow ICE agents access to CPS facilities unless they produce a criminal judicial warrant signed by a federal judge, and we will not admit ICE agents into our school based upon an administrative warrant, an ICE detainer, or other document issued by an agency enforcing civil immigration laws," Chkoumbova said.

Ortega said that students and staff are safe and that Chicago Public Schools officials do not ask for families' immigration status and will not cooperate with agents, unless in rare cases of a court order or with consent from a parent or guardian.

"We will not open our doors for ICE, and we are here to protect our children, and make sure they have access to an excellent education. We stand with our families in the Back of the Yards community," Ortega said.

Last week, reports proliferated that the Trump administration would conduct mass deportations in cities, including Chicago. Local immigrant advocacy groups were on high alert, but it is not yet clear that any significant increase in standard ICE activity has occurred in Chicago since Monday.

This comes as new executive orders and actions signed by the Trump administration have amplified deportation fears in some Chicago communities.

Gov. JB Pritzker has said he's heard ICE will be targeting as many as 2,000 people in Chicago under the Trump administration's plans for mass deportations, but federal officials have not communicated with the state on any specific immigration enforcement efforts.

