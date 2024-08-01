Hall of Fame game called in 3rd quarter over rain; Bears top Texans

CANTON, Ohio (CBS Sports) -- With the Chicago Bears leading the Houston Texans 21-17 late in the third quarter, the 2024 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, was delayed and then canceled due to inclement weather.

A downpour of rain in and around the stadium, plus lightning in the area, forced the game to be called with 3:31 still on the clock in the third.

Prior to the stoppage, Bears quarterback Brett Rypien and wide receiver Collin Johnson were the big stories, with Rypien going 11 of 15 for 166 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Johnson, who has three grabs for 56 yards.

Teagan Quitoriano and Cam Akers scored the touchdowns for the Texans, catching their scores from Davis Mills and Case Keenum, respectively.

Not many of the starters got action for either side, but it was a fairly well-played game before the weather rolled through.

"What I noticed was the offensive staff, being the first time together, the communication—I thought that was outstanding the whole night," said Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus. "The way they operated when they were not on the field with the players, you know, the way they operated in the halftime was really good—and during the game when they were on the field, and they did a great job communicating; working together, and some of those guys have worked together before."

The storms came in late in the third quarter. Both teams left the field and did not return.

New Bears quarterback Caleb Williams appeared in a Bears uniform for the first time, but he watched in sweats with the rest of the starters. He will make his Bears preseason debut a week from Saturday against the Bills in Buffalo.

More from CBS Sports