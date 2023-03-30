Gwyneth Paltrow not responsible for ski crash, jury finds in civil trial

Top moments from Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial Top 12 moments from Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial 08:43

Gwyneth Paltrow was not responsible for a 2016 collision on a Utah ski slope, a jury ruled Thursday. Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow over the crash and had been seeking "more than $300,000" in damages.

Paltrow countersued, seeking $1 in damages along with attorneys' fees, which the jury awarded.

The eight-person jury throughout the trial heard testimony focused heavily on which skier was downhill at the time of the crash, because, according to a skier code of responsibility, the uphill skier is at fault in a collision.

