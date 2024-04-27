Gusty winds with summer-like temps for Saturday in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — After a morning shower/storm chance follows summer-like highs around 80 degrees.
Gusty, warm winds will be with us from the southwest all day, possibly gusting to 35 mph.
Rain increases tonight with storms by daybreak.
Sunday looks to be off to a wet start with afternoon & evening storms.
TODAY
EARLY SHOWERS, THEN WINDY & WARM. HIGH 80.
TONIGHT
RAIN & THUNDER. LOW 64.
SUNDAY
A WET START. AFTERNOON & EVENING THUNDERSTORMS. WARM. HIGH 79.