Gusty winds with summer-like temps for Saturday in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

Gusty winds with highs reaching 80 degrees
CHICAGO (CBS) — After a morning shower/storm chance follows summer-like highs around 80 degrees. 

Gusty, warm winds will be with us from the southwest all day, possibly gusting to 35 mph.

highs-today-42724.png
CBS News Chicago

Rain increases tonight with storms by daybreak. 

next-12-hours-42724.png
CBS News Chicago

Sunday looks to be off to a wet start with afternoon & evening storms. 

this-weekend-42724.png
CBS News Chicago

TODAY

EARLY SHOWERS, THEN WINDY & WARM. HIGH 80.

TONIGHT

RAIN & THUNDER. LOW 64.

SUNDAY

A WET START. AFTERNOON & EVENING THUNDERSTORMS. WARM. HIGH 79.

7-day-42724.png
CBS News Chicago
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on April 27, 2024 / 6:04 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

