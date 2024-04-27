Gusty winds with summer-like temps for Saturday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a morning shower/storm chance follows summer-like highs around 80 degrees.

Gusty, warm winds will be with us from the southwest all day, possibly gusting to 35 mph.

CBS News Chicago

Rain increases tonight with storms by daybreak.

Sunday looks to be off to a wet start with afternoon & evening storms.

TODAY

EARLY SHOWERS, THEN WINDY & WARM. HIGH 80.

TONIGHT

RAIN & THUNDER. LOW 64.

SUNDAY

A WET START. AFTERNOON & EVENING THUNDERSTORMS. WARM. HIGH 79.

