Police warn of gunpoint robbery pattern on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday evening issued a community alert about two armed robberies that have happened on the Near North Side over the past few weeks.

In both incidents, the robber walked up to a victim, took out a handgun, and announced a robbery. The robber has demanded the victims' cellphones, credit cards, and money.

After taking the victims' property, the robber has made purchases and used the victims' bank apps to transfer money to other accounts.

The first robbery happened in the morning hours on Saturday, Nov. 18, in the 1100 block of North Clark Street – just south of Division Street. The second also happened in the morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 2, in the 1000 block of North State Street – just south of the State and Rush Street split.

The robber is a man between the ages of 22 and 26, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.