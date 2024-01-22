Gunmen rob 6 Uber drivers in two weeks on West Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for a group of people who have been robbing Uber drivers on the West Side.

The robbers have struck at least six times at three locations since the start of the year in the Humboldt Park and Near West Side neighborhoods:

500 block of N. Monticello Ave. on January 3, 2024 at 12:30 PM

100 block of S. Bell Ave. on January 6, 2024 at 12:29 PM

100 block of S. Bell Ave. on January 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM

500 block of N. Monticello Ave. on January 10, 2024 at 8:15 PM

3600 block of W. Franklin Blvd. on January 14, 2024 at 7:05 PM

3600 block of W. Franklin Blvd. on January 15, 2024 at 3:25 AM

Police said, in each robbery, a group of two to four teens has used the Uber app to order a ride, and when they arrived at their requested destination, they robbed the driver at gunpoint before getting out of the car.

In four of the holdups, the robbers pistol-whipped the victims in the head and face to force them to give over their belongings.

Police had only a vague description of the robbers.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.