Gunman chases, shoots man twice in back of head on Chicago's West Side

Man chased, shot twice in back of head in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 35-year-old man was critically hurt after being chased and shot in the North Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday night.

Chicago police said just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a person shot behind a residence in the 1200 block of South Fairfield Avenue and found the victim with two gunshot wounds to the back of the head.

The victim told officers he was being chased by an unknown offender who pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots.

He was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody,

Area 4 detectives were investigating.