Gunman approaches, shoots 3 men in parked truck in East Side Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were hurt after a shooting on Chicago's East Side Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the 10600 block of South Avenue B around 10:40 p.m.
Chicago police said the men, 29, 23, and 20, were sitting inside a parked truck when an unknown man approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.
Both the 29- and 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, the 23-year-old was grazed in the right arm and suffered a cut to the head. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
No one is in custody. Area 2 detectives were investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.