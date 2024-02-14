Watch CBS News
Local News

Gunman approaches, shoots 3 men in parked truck in East Side Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Gunman shoots, wounds 3 people inside parked truck in East Side Chicago
Gunman shoots, wounds 3 people inside parked truck in East Side Chicago 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were hurt after a shooting on Chicago's East Side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 10600 block of South Avenue B around 10:40 p.m.

Chicago police said the men, 29, 23, and 20, were sitting inside a parked truck when an unknown man approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

Both the 29- and 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, the 23-year-old was grazed in the right arm and suffered a cut to the head. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area 2 detectives were investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 7:46 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.