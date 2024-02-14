Gunman approaches, shoots 3 men in parked truck in East Side Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were hurt after a shooting on Chicago's East Side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 10600 block of South Avenue B around 10:40 p.m.

Chicago police said the men, 29, 23, and 20, were sitting inside a parked truck when an unknown man approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.



Both the 29- and 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, the 23-year-old was grazed in the right arm and suffered a cut to the head. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area 2 detectives were investigating.