Window shattered by gunfire at hotel near Millennium Park

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gunfire left a window shattered at a hotel in the Loop Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Arlo Chicago, located at 168 N. Michigan Ave., right near Millennium Park.

A witness says he heard multiple gunshots, and then moments later the window in his room shattered.

No one was hurt.

No one is in custody.

Area Three police are investigating. 

April 20, 2023

