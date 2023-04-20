Window shattered by gunfire at hotel near Millennium Park

Gunfire shatters window of hotel near Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gunfire left a window shattered at a hotel in the Loop Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Arlo Chicago, located at 168 N. Michigan Ave., right near Millennium Park.

A witness says he heard multiple gunshots, and then moments later the window in his room shattered.

No one was hurt.

No one is in custody.

Area Three police are investigating.