Sen. Durbin, Rep. Schneider attending Gun Violence Survivors' Week in Highland Park

/ CBS Chicago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Congressman Brad Schneider will be in Highland Park for Gun Violence Survivors' Week.

Highland Park City Hall is now housing the memorial honoring the victims of the Fourth of July Parade shooting that left Seven people killed and dozens more injured.

Durbin and Schneider just introduced new legislation meant to stop smash-and-grab burglaries at gun stores by requiring all firearms to be securely stored when a store is not open for business.

