Groups, agencies will provide help to residents affected by flooding on West Side, western suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than two weeks after strong storms brought bad floods to the area, residents are demanding answers.

Attorneys representing those flood victims have filed a Freedom of Information Act to try and find out why the city's flood mitigation measures - including the deep tunnel and reservoir plan - didn't do much to protect people living on the West Side and western suburbs.

More information on that is expected to be revealed on Friday.

Several groups are also pitching in to help.

Businessman Willie Wilson and Pastor Darius Brooks are donating cleaning supplies today at a church in the Austin neighborhood.

On Saturday, a Flood Recovery Resource event will be held for people in the western suburbs.

Local, regional, and national agencies will give out hygiene kits, flood cleaning info, and other information to recover and prepare.

