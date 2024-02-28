Mass transit detectives seek group who robbed passenger on Chicago train

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are searching for six suspects in connection to a robbery at a CTA Red Line stop earlier this month.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 18, in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street.

The offenders allegedly approached the victim, a 19-year-old man, on a train where they battered him and took his personal property by force, authorities said.

The offenders were described as five African American men between 22 to 30 years old and a White woman between 19 and 23 years old.

Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706.