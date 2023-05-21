Group robs multiple victims at gunpoint within an hour on Northwest Side, police say.

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after a string of armed robberies that within an hour on the city's Northwest Side Sunday morning.

The robberies happened in the Bucktown, West Town, Logan Square, and Avondale neighborhoods shortly before 12:30 a.m. and went on until 1:30 a.m.

Police say in each incident the victims were approached by four suspects who jumped out of a car, pointed handguns, and demanded the victim's personal property - including wallet, cash, phones, laptops, and handbags.

In one incident, a victim was struck in the head by one of the suspect's handguns.

Incident time and location:

· 2000 block of West Webster Avenue - 12:27 a.m.

· 1200 block of North Damen Avenue - 12:30 a.m.

· 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue - 1:00 a.m.

· 2200 block of West Webster Avenue - 1:03 a.m.

· 2600 block of North Kedzie Avenue - 1:05 a.m.

· 2900 block of West Armitage Avenue - 1:08 a.m.

· 3000 block of North Kimball Avenue - 1:15 a.m.

· 3200 block of North Elston Avenue - 1:26 a.m.

· 3100 block of North California Avenue - 1:30 a.m.

The suspects were described as four African American males between 15-21 years of age, wearing black hoodies and black ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.