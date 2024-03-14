Ground stop issued at Chicago's O'Hare, Midway airports amid thunderstorms

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A ground stop has been issued at O'Hare and Midway airports as severe storms approach the Chicago area Thursday.

Nearly 130 flights at O'Hare are delayed and nearly 20 flights are delayed at Midway.

A severe storm watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Kankakee, La Salle, and Grundy counties. Morning rain will be heavy with large hail and localized flooding as the main storm threats.

Another round of storms is expected Thursday afternoon.

Flight delays are expected.

Check back for updates.