Watch CBS News
Local News

Ground stop issued at Chicago's O'Hare, Midway airports amid thunderstorms

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A ground stop has been issued at O'Hare and Midway airports as severe storms approach the Chicago area Thursday. 

Nearly 130 flights at O'Hare are delayed and nearly 20 flights are delayed at Midway. 

A severe storm watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Kankakee, La Salle, and Grundy counties. Morning rain will be heavy with large hail and localized flooding as the main storm threats.  

Another round of storms is expected Thursday afternoon.  

Flight delays are expected. 

Check back for updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 6:28 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.