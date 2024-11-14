Ground broken for $17 million Malcolm X College West Campus expansion on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Malcolm X College on Chicago's West Side is embracing the motto of architect Daniel Burnham, "Make no little plans."

On Thursday morning, the community college—one of the City Colleges of Chicago—held a groundbreaking to kick off a $17 million investment in the South Austin neighborhood. Mayor Brandon Johnson took part.

"We are committed to you, we're dedicated to you, and we're going to build a facility that represents you," said Malcolm X College President David Sanders. "It represents greatness. It represents excellence. It represents what you are, who you are, and where you're going."

The new plans for the Malcolm X College West Campus at 4264 W. Madison St., formerly known as the West Side Learning Center, include a 7,000 square-foot community center. The space will include recreational and meeting spaces for the students and the community.

"You know, this expansion provides new space for community members on the West Side to connect and create, and to thrive," said Mayor Johnson. "We envision Austin residents from all walks of life utilizing this hub for meetings and celebrations—ultimately to bring people together."

This is the second phase of the expansion. Malcolm X College finished a renovation that created new labs for biology.

The main Malcolm X College campus is located about three and a half miles to the east, at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side. Its current main campus opened in January 2016, replacing a building dating back to 1971 that stood on the present site of the Fifth Third Arena Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Rink.