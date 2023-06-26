Watch CBS News
Groceries, gas about to get more expensive in Illinois July 1

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two common expenses for people living in Illinois are going to cost consumers more starting July 1, this Saturday.

First, the state's 1% grocery tax is returning. It had been suspended last year as part of the budget to help families struggling with the cost of rising inflation.

The state's gas tax hike that was also suspended is back as well.

It returned on Jan. 1 and there is another hike coming July 1.

The total increase for the year will result in 6.2 cents per gallon.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 6:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

