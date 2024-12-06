Chicago man combines faith and fashion with "Gréyce and Merci" clothing brand

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who proudly wears his faith on his chest created a fashion line based on his belief that God makes all things possible.

Queshaun Canty says his great loves in life are family, church, and fashion.

"I am the owner, creator, and CEO of Gréyce and Merci—a brand I created out of seeing God's grace and mercy in my life," he said.

Canty's clothing line is having a moment. A big moment.

"Chris Brown, he's had it on like four times. Jesus," he said.

Singer, songwriter, and dancer Chris Brown was seen wearing a Gréyce and Merci tee at his United Center concert last June.

"His stylist says he chooses what he wants to put on," Que said. "The fact that he's chosen Gréyce and Merci is amazing to me."

"Que," as he's sometimes called, says the amazing key to his success is his faith.

"All of this started because I trusted in God. I believe he can do anything because I've seen him do it. In my own eyes," he said.

As a child, Que suffered from seizures, but they stopped after he was prayed on at a church altar—hence the name Gréyce and Merci—spelled with a luxury flare.

"They are my favorite words now. Grace and mercy is why I'm here, it keeps me going. It's allowing me to be a testament to other people and show them they can keep going," he said.

It's inspiring but not easy. Que designs, creates, and ships his clothing from his family's home in suburban Belvidere.

"I'm always up through the night, four in the morning, pressing shirts, thinking ideas, talking to manufacturers, graphic artists, it's 24-7."

But he's not alone. The business is a family affair, with his mom, brother, and cousin all on board and in awe.

"Sometimes I could burst. His faith is just huge, he makes me want to step my faith up," his Mahlonne Canty said. "It's like a privilege as a mom because I see his dreams come true."

Que says those dreams began way back.

"I've always loved church clothes and church shoes, put them on my Christmas list. I don't know what kid asks for church clothes. But I've always felt god had his hand on me," he said.

They laugh about it now, but Que's younger brothers liked to get their hands on his closet.

"We were always stealing Queshaun's clothes cuz he always had the best," Quincy said. "It just helped, as far as you know, getting girls or keeping cool friends. They want to look good. They're stealing our clothes, we're stealing Queshaun's clothes. He has a vision like nobody else has."

And Que said that vision, that gift from God, is his gift to others.

"When you wear this shirt, I want you to feel like Superman. I want you to feel like God did it for me because he did it for me. He can do it for you."

Chris Brown is not the only big name to wear the Gréyce and Merci label. LeBron James' wife, Savannah, famed Pastor John Hannah, and Gospel Great Jekalyn Carr are customers, too.

More of Que's designs can be found at greyceandmerci.com.