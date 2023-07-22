Green Oaks Man charged with shooting at group, leaving nearby home damaged

GREEN OAKS, Ill. (CBS) – A Green Oaks man is facing charges in connection with a shooting last month that left one home damaged, Lake County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

Deputies arrested Andrew W. Szech, 42, during a traffic stop on Friday. He was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated driving with a revoked driver's license.

On June 29, 2023 sheriff's deputies responded to a residence, in the 31000 block of Prairie Ridge Road, for a damaged home. Sheriff's deputies determined at that time the home had been struck by gunfire.

Sheriff's deputies spoke to several area neighbors and collected surveillance video from the neighborhood.

After analyzing the video, deputies determined Szech shot several times at a group of nearby people.

Several members of the community told detectives they suspected Szech of being involved in suspicious activity after numerous vehicles came to his home and interacted with him for a short period of time before leaving the area.

Sheriff's detectives spoke to Szech who claimed he was robbed during the incident, but he never reported the robbery and there was a lack of evidence to support the claim. He also declined to mention he fired a firearm during the incident.

Szech was not arrested at the time he was interviewed as the investigation was still ongoing, the office said.

Detectives believed Szech fired at a group of three people he was interacting with after a disagreement.

Sheriff's deputies and detectives observed Szech driving and conducted a traffic stop as they knew his driver's license is revoked. He was arrested and transported to the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division.

The June 29th incident was reviewed with the Lake County State's Attorney's Office who approved charges.

Szech remains held in the Lake County Jail on $300,000 bail. He is due back in court on Tuesday, July 25 at 9 a.m.