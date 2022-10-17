Man charged in armed robbery and shootout at Green Line station on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shootout and robbery at a CTA Green Line stop in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend.

Chicago Police said Ohday McCamury was arrested around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, just minutes after he tried to rob a 21-year-old man at gunpoint at the Cicero stop on the Green Line.

McCamury and the victim exchanged gunfire during the robbery attempt, but no one was wounded in the shootout, police said.

Officers arrested McCamury as he was fleeing the scene.

He also has been charged with the armed robbery of a 19-year-old woman on Wednesday in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue.

McCamury is charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of armed robbery. He is due to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.