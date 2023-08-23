Great American Dog Show: A look at some of the breeds who will be on display

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Great American Dog Show, one of the premier canine competitions in the U.S., is back in Chicago this weekend.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to an expert about breeds who served a real purpose historically, and now can be in your own home.

"I'm not the dog whisperer. I'm kind of the dog overhearer," said Theresa Nesbitt, an expert on all things dog breeds, especially ones you've likely never heard of but could be perfect for your home. "We have all these breeds; hundreds of them, and without the support of people, and continuing to breed the dogs, we lose all the history and heritage, because really preserving the breed is about preserving the genes."

In order to do that, Nesbitt's focus is on shifting the narrative; not just from purebred to purpose bred – what was the purpose of the breed historically – but from purpose-bred to repurpose-bred – how these old breeds fit into a modern home.

Take Clara, a Sussex Spaniel, a historic hunting breed and one of the first breeds to be recognized by the American Kennel Club.

"When you look at Clara, you might not know what she is, but you know she's a something. And she's 12 now, and she's such a great ambassador to this," Nesbitt said.

Guerin isn't a bad ambassador either. He's a Glen of Imaal Terrier, an old breed getting some new attention as of late. From Ireland, he's an excellent badger hunter, but an all-arounder too.

"These dogs are very, very excellent companions," Nesbitt said. "The calmness, and they don't need to be walked every hour, but very companionable."

Ike is a miniature wire-haired Dachshund; small in size with a big bark.

"Long-haired dachshunds are for loving. Wire-haired dachshunds are for entertaining you, like a terrier. And the smooth dachshunds, which is what most people are familiar with, kind of are for protection," Nesbitt said.

Finally, Gigi, a Hungarian Kuvasz – an ancient breed known for their ability to guard and protect livestock.

"They are not repurposed. They are still doing a job in Hungary that no man or machine can do nearly as well as she can," Nesbitt said.

Still, Nesbitt said Hungarian Kuvasz' can do just fine in the modern world.

"Sometimes when we repurpose them to be part of our lives now, she's totally fine with doing that; dog shows, live in my house with me, protect my home," she said. "She could also go out, and never see another human being, and do a fantastic job of protecting a valuable flock of livestock."

Nesbitt said, in old breeds, you find predictability in personality and temperament, so it's easy to play matchmaker for yourself; and – in your furry friend – preserve a bit of history.