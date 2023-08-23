Watch CBS News

Great American Dog Show: Getting to know your dog

The Great American Dog Show, one of the premier canine competitions in the U.S., is back in Chicago this weekend. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to an expert about breeds who served a real purpose historically, and now can be in your own home.
