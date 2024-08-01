Grayslake man charged with possessing child pornography in same home with daycare

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS) — A Grayslake man was charged with allegedly possessing child pornography while living inside a home that ran an in-house daycare.

The Lake County Sheriff's office said Jose Real, 52, possessed hundreds of videos and images of child pornography. He was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday on three counts of possession of child pornography for children under the age of 13. The office said that additional charges are likely.

Detectives investigated learning that Real was downloading and sharing videos from a residence in the 1200 block of Chesterfield Lane. After detectives gathered enough information, they obtained a search warrant.

On Friday, July 19, detectives arrived at the residence to search. The office said Real hid his cell phone in a potted plant just before authorities entered the home, but the phone was found and seized.

While examining the phone, detectives found over 1,000 videos and images, some involving children as young as infants, according to the office. It was determined that Real downloaded and shared the videos.

During the investigation, it was also learned that a family member of Real ran a daycare out of the same home. Further investigation is ongoing to determine if any recovered videos and images involved children who belonged to the daycare.

DCFS was contacted about the situation, and the daycare can no longer operate during the investigation.

Real was ordered to remain held in the Lake County Jail until his detention hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is advising the public to speak to their children about being inappropriately touched or groomed. Anyone who feels their child has been victimized should contact their local police department.