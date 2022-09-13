'Grassroots Baseball' looks at baseball played by kids, major leaguers along Route 66

"Grassroots Baseball' takes a look at baseball played by kids and major leaguers along Route 66

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's America's national pastime, but baseball isn't all about the big leagues.

A new book called "Grassroots Baseball: Route 66" is exploring where it starts.

"It doesn't get more Americana than Route 66. We did clinics with kids at minor league ballparks, hall of famers joined us all along the route. Each chapter is a state that goes through Route 66 and there are eight states. And so you have to tell the story of each state and what baseball looked like," said Grassroots Baseball cofounder and photographer Jean Fruth. "Even though baseball is played everywhere, it looks different in different places.

The co-founders of "Grassroots Baseball" told CBS 2's Ryan Baker about showcasing the amateur game along the historic highway. From the little leaguers to playing catch in the back yard, the pick up games on the sandlot and even the minor league excitement major league hall of famers wrote about their experiences playing ball along Route 66.

"Jim Thome wrote a great essay about growing up in Peoria. His dad worked for Caterpillar. He was discovered at Lincoln Land Community College which is on Route 66. He played for the White Sox and he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, so he's been all along Route 66," added Grassroots Baseball cofounder Jeff Idelson.

The former Chicago White Sox slugger will be with the authors Tuesday night, signing copies of the book at Guaranteed Rate Field before the Sox play the Colorado Rockies.

Proceeds benefits White Sox charities as well as the non-profit Grassroots Baseball Program.