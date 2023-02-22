Man arrested after trespassing at Granger Middle School in Aurora; school placed on temporary lockdown

AURORA, Ill (CBS) – A Townes Circle man is arrested after trespassing at a middle school in Aurora Wednesday morning.

Police said around 8 a.m., officers responded to Granger Middle School, located at 2721 Stonebridge Blvd, for a report of a suspicious person trespassing on school grounds.

Upon arrival, officers confronted 20-year-old Brandt Ward near the entry point of the school, according to police. He was arrested and placed into custody.

Ward was charged with one count of criminal trespass to a safe school zone and one count of disorderly conduct – actions alarm or disturb another provoking breach of peace.

Police say the school was placed on lockdown during the incident.

No injuries were reported, and no weapons were found.

There was no danger to the students or staff of the school.