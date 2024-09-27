Grandfather still processing tragedy after 6-year-old Joliet, Illinois boy fatally stabbed younger brother

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Less than a month ago, a family experienced the worst day of their lives—as a 6-year-old boy fatally stabbed and his 2-year-old brother in Joliet.

The boys' grandfather, Allen Urbina, recently sat down with CBS News Chicago—asking for understanding during the unbelievable tragedy.

"This is something that there's no manual; there's no training in life to prepare somebody for this," Urbina said. "You know, it's just a very difficult situation, so I have to take it day by day, step back and think."

Urbina has been taking it day by day for the past three weeks. He said he is still processing the call he got from family on Friday, Sept. 6, about the stabbing of his 2-year-old grandson, Christopher—the family's so-called "miracle baby" who survived pregnancy complications.

"You know how most kids will just put their hands up for you to pick them up?" Urbina said. "I'll put my hands out, and he'll grab my hand and then start climbing up my leg just to get up to give a hug."

Urbina said Christopher was a loving child who loved his older brother too.

Urbina family

"He was a little roughneck. They would roughhouse around, you know, like most boys do. This past Christmas, the 6-year-old was sitting there opening his presents, and here comes Chris at a full flying tackle to tackle the 6-year-old—because that's just how the way they played," said Urbina. "He had already opened his presents and he was done, and he just wanted to play around."

CBS News Chicago is not naming Urbina's older grandson, who is now in a medical facility after he stabbed Christopher and in their Joliet home. Urbina said the 6-year-old had previously been diagnosed with speech, behavioral, and developmental issues before the incident.

Now, Urbina worries about the older boy's future.

"He does not fully comprehend everything that's been going on; none of the situation—where he's at, why he can't come home," Urbina said. "He still asks about his little brother Christopher."

The children's grandfather said the family is the subject of social media attacks from strangers and from distant relatives. Though the family is working with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, they now face a financial burden—and have launched a GoFundMe to pay for the costs of the 6-year-old's ongoing treatments.

These treatments could require a long-term facility out of state—further limiting access with an end goal to bring him home.

'All I can do is give him a big hug and a kiss and tell him I love him, and I will see him at the next visit," Urbina said, "and when he asks why he can't come, I say, 'Until the doctors say you can come home,' and that's all I can tell him."

The Will County State's attorney so far has not filed any charged in this case. DCFS said it continues to support the child and family with services, but has not taken custody of the child.