2 teen girls killed, 1 fighting for her life after UTV collides with grain hauler in southern Illinois

Two teen girls were killed and another is fighting for her life when their utility terrain vehicle crashed into a grain hauler in south-central Illinois.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Strasburg in Shelby County, CBS affiliate WCIA-TV reported. Police say that preliminary information shows a UTV with three 14-year-old girls riding in it failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the grain hauler.

One of the girls died at the scene. Another was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The third was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis with what the Shelby County Sheriff's Office called life-threatening injuries. The driver of the grain hauler wasn't hurt.

Justin Deters, superintendent of Stewardson-Strasburg Schools, posted a statement on the school district's Facebook page Thursday morning saying the three girls were incoming freshmen this fall. The district planned to make counselors available for anyone who needs them Thursday afternoon and hold a prayer vigil Thursday evening.

"In our Stew-Stras family, our students are like our own kids," Deters said. "These students have impacted many lives inside these walls, and even more on the outside. We are committed to doing everything we can to help our students and community."