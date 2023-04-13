Watch CBS News
Governors State University resume bargaining as strike hits Day 3

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Negotiators head back to the bargaining table this morning to get a contract done for faculty and staff at Governors State University.

This is day three of the strike for teachers and staff.

The union said progress was made on salary and workload during Wednesday's negotiations.

The two sides have been working on a new contract since June of last year.

