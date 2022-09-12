Gov. Pritzker: one-time state rebates will put 'hundreds of dollars back in people's pockets'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and state lawmakers are describing a one-time state rebate program that begins this week as more money in your pocket.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday, some families could be getting up to $700 back from the state over the next two months. But critics say the rebate – during an election year – is suspect.

By check or direct deposit, Gov. Pritzker says the state is getting ready to put a grand total of $2.2 billion back into taxpayers' pockets.

"These rebate payments are just one in a series of actions that we're taking to provide some financial cushion in these times," Pritzker said.

"These times," of course, have seen skyrocketing inflation, gas prices, and even utility bills.

There are two different rebates – an income tax rebate and a homeowner's rebate. The breakdown is as follows – those who filed a 2021 income tax return will get $100 per dependent for up to three dependents, and they will also get $50 per adult.

People who made less than $200,000, and couples who made less than $400,000, will get the money.

"We know it's not a lot, but every little bit helps," said Illinois state Rep. Will Davis (D-East Hazel Crest).

People who claimed a property tax credit in 2021 will also be eligible for a property tax credit of up to $300.

"And getting it all completed as soon as possible is my primary goal," said Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

In April, state lawmakers voted in favor of handing out the rebates. Mendoza's spokesperson said no federal stimulus funds are being used to pay taxpayers back – it is all due to a surplus that has come about in part because state revenues far exceeded state projections.

"This year, because we had a surplus – and because it's a one-time surplus – we're providing a one-time property tax relief measure that puts hundreds of dollars back in people's pockets," Pritzker said. "No doubt, more work needs to be done."

More work is needed, the governor said, in terms of permanent property tax relief. But that is something Pritzker said falls to local governments, not the state.

Meanwhile, there is a timing issue here. The rebates are being handed out in the weeks leading up tot eh November election – and it was pointed out some may accuse state Democrats of trying to buy votes.

"Well, we passed it back in the spring – that's you pass a budget," Pritzker said.

Pritzker went on to say the rebate took time to process – never addressing the concern about the timing directly.

If you're wondering how you'll see the rebate, it will come to you the way you filed your tax return – direct deposit or paper check.

Rebates could take several months to be issued, but you can check the status at tax.illinois.gov/rebates.