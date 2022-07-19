Gov. JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19, and is receiving anti-viral treatments while he works from home.

"After being notified of several close contacts testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing regimen. The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid," Pritzker's office announced Tuesday morning.

Pritzker, who is fully vaccinated and has received two COVID-19 boosters, will follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 by working from home while he is recovering.

"He urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters. He looks forward to returning to in person work as soon as possible," the governor's office said.

Pritzker recently attended the Florida Democratic Party's Leadership Blue convention in Tampa. Florida Congresswoman Val Demmings, who is running for Senate in Florida, also tested positive for COVID-19 after that conference.