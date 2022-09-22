Watch CBS News
Gov. JB Pritzker calls on indicted state Sen. Emil Jones III to resign

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker is calling for Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III to resign after he was indicted on charges that he asked for a bribe involving a red light camera system.

Pritzker said, in part, "Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable … I want to send a clear message to the people of Illinois: corruption and abuse have no place here."

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, Jones has been in office since 2009. Now, he is facing what could be the end of his political career.

The 44-year-old lawmaker is in the feds' hot seat, accused in an indictment of taking bribes in exchange for his promise to "oppose legislation that required the study" of red-light cameras outside of Chicago.

