State Sen. Emil Jones III accused of requesting bribe to protect red-light camera company, lying to FBI

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois state Sen. Emil Jones III (D-Chicago) has been indicted on charges that he asked for a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems.

The U.S. Attorney's office said in a filing Tuesday that in February 2019, Jones himself introduced Senate Bill 1297 – which would require the Illinois Department of Transportation to conduct a statewide study of red-light cameras and other automated traffic enforcement systems, and to propose any changes IDOT deemed necessary.

Five months later, Jones said he would protect one specific red-light camera from his own legislation, prosecutors alleged. In exchange for a bribe, Jones said he would oppose the IDOT study on red-light camera systems outside of Chicago and limit such studies to the city, prosecutors said.

The bribe requested from a person associated with the red-light camera vendor amounted to $5,000 for Jones and a job for one of his associates, prosecutors said. Jones said if the red-light camera vendor contributed the $5,000 by sponsoring an event, it would not have to be listed on Illinois campaign contribution reports, prosecutors said.

The person from whom Jones requested the bribe was actually cooperating with law enforcement, prosecutors said.

In addition, Jones was accused of lying to the FBI about the issue, prosecutors said.

Jones is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr. He was first elected to his seat in 2009.

Jones' father, now retired, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon: "The charges brought against my son, Emil Jones III, do not reflect the man he is. Everyone knows he is an honest, hardworking legislator.

"I intend to fight with him and stand alongside him throughout this process."