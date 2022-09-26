Good Samaritans prevent attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a woman in the city's West Loop but was thwarted by some good Samaritans. This is at least the second time this has happened in the area of Sangamon between Adams and Jackson in recent weeks.

Neighbors who live in the building above where this happened were woken up by the screams of a woman who was trying to get away from her alleged attempted kidnappers.

Video capturing those terrifying moments shows what appears to be a dark red van driving away. Neighbors tell us they believe a Lyft driver and passenger interceded before the unimaginable could happen.

Police say before this video was taken the offender approached the 45-year-old victim, grabbed both of her arms and attempted to pull her inside of a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan.

Almost a month ago on August 24, a man was walking his dog at the corner of Adams and Sangamon streets when he spotted what looked like a woman in distress. The man sprayed the would-be kidnapper, and three other people in the getaway car with bear spray. They took off shortly afterward

That woman was not physically harmed.

In this latest case there are multiple cameras outside the building next to where this happened. CBS 2 did reach out to building management to see if they would give us that video, and is waiting to hear back.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected, and though they found the minivan, they have not made any arrests.