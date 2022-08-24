Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop.
At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.
A witness confronted the would-be kidnapper, who got back in the car, police said. The perpetrators fled north on Sangamon Street in the car, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
