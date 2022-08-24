Witness intervenes when group tries to abduct woman in West Loop

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were looking for four people who tried to abduct a woman in the West Loop.

At 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, the woman was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street, when a vehicle pulled up and someone got out. That person tried to guide the woman to the car, which had three other people inside, police said.

A witness confronted the would-be kidnapper, who got back in the car, police said. The perpetrators fled north on Sangamon Street in the car, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 3:10 PM

