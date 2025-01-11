Watch CBS News
Chicago program partners with homeless agencies to provide backpack beds to those in need

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A new effort is underway to protect people experiencing homelessness in Chicago from the elements.

Chicago program Good Night Chicago created backpack beds—designed to help those in need. 

The six-pound tent rolls out to something that resembles a sleeping bag, but it's lightweight and is made from fireproof and weather-resistant materials.

Tony Clark, CEO of Backpack Bed for Homeless, is teaming up with several Chicago homeless organizations to distribute backpack beds to people in need.

"I've been horrified to hear that Chicago hospitals are being inundated by folks trying to keep warm and stay alive, which is increasing hospital's wait times, which is also increasing cost for the community," Clark said. 

Each one costs roughly $124, but its maker says it could save Chicago thousands.

The city has raised enough to supply over 25% of those experiencing homelessness with a backpack. So far, 412 of the backpacks have been handed out. Their goal is to give away more than 1,600.

Those interested in helping in the initiative can visit goodnightchicago.org.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

