Chicago woman charged with DUI in Gold Coast hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 29-year-old woman was charged in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in the Gold Coast Monday night.

Chicago police say Ayca Sarialioglu hit a 40-year-old man crossing Chestnut Street near Michigan Avenue.

Police say she kept driving and hit several other cars before coming to a stop about a mile away in river north and was arrested.

Sarialioglu was charged with two felony counts of failure to report accident/injury and leaving the scene of an accident, and two misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene and driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also cited for failure to reduce speed.

She is expected to appear in bond court later today.