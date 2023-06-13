Watch CBS News
Driver arrested after hitting pedestrian and parked cars in Gold Coast

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was critically injured after being hit by a car in Gold Coast.

Just before 7 p.m., Chicago police said a 40-year-old man was crossing Chestnut Street near Michigan Avenue when he was hit by a car. 

Police said the driver took off and hit multiple other cars before stopping in River North. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a head injury.  

The driver was arrested. 

First published on June 13, 2023 / 6:16 AM

