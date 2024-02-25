Watch CBS News
Man shot while driving in Gold Coast neighborhood

By Beth Lawrence

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 35-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot while driving in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood Sunday evening. 

Chicago Police say just before 6 p.m. the victim was traveling northbound in the 1400 block of North Clark Street when someone inside a dark vehicle also traveling northbound shot him. 

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound to the head. 

The shooter fled northbound on Clark Street. 

The victim was transported to Northwester Memorial Hospital in serious condition. 

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate. 

First published on February 25, 2024 / 8:18 PM CST

