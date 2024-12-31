Goats at Chicago urban farm will eat your discarded Christmas tree

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago farm is offering an eco-friendly and furry way to dispose of your Christmas tree.

The Urban Growers Collective, in the South Chicago neighborhood, will turn your tree into a snack for their 15 Nigerian Pygmy goats.

The nonprofit urban farm said pine trees are a nutritious snack loaded with vitamins A and C.

Through Jan. 11, between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., you can drop off a decoration-free pine tree at the South Chicago farm at 9001 S. Mackinaw Av.

"So when a new tree arrives, the goats definitely get excited. You'll see all of them come check it out, get curious, sniff it, maybe even taste it. And then you'll definitely see them scratch themselves against it," said Brandon Gutierrez, with the Urban Growers Collective.

Gutierrez said there's another benefit, other than keeping the trees out of landfills. When the goats eat the trees, it freshens up their breath.