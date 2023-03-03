Activists to take part in 'Global Climate Strike' in Chicago's downtown

Protesters will take part in 'Global Climate Strike' Friday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen activist groups are heading downtown to demand an end to the climate crisis Friday

It's one of several climate strikes happening around the world.

Activists are urging government and financial leaders to stop supporting the use of fossil fuels.

The strike will feature speeches from youth leaders and a die-in demonstration.

The protest starts at 2 p.m. at heritage green park... near Adams and ends at Chase Tower.

This is something happening all over the world.

Students in Australia skipped school Friday morning as they marched in the rain through the streets of Sydney.

Unions and other workers also supported them.

They're demanding the city stop approving projects using coal, oil or gas.

Recently, Australia's labor government said it hopes to reduce emissions to 43 percent by 2030.