17-year-old Glenbard West student arrested for school bomb threat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old Glenbard West High School student is arrested in connection with making a bomb threat at his school on Wednesday.

Glen Ellyn police said it's the second bomb threat in less than two weeks. The school was evacuated and police search the grounds. There were no threats identified and the school was reopened Wednesday around 2:00 in the afternoon.

According to police a suspect was identified early in the investigation and was taken into custody Wednesday night. The student was charged with two counts of felony Disorderly Conduct and taken the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

"I am extremely pleased that our team was able to quickly identify the suspect," said Glen Ellyn Chief Philip Norton.

The bomb threat on April 27 is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Glen Ellyn Police Department at 630-469-1187.

The Glen Ellyn Police Department has issued the following media release. Posted by Glen Ellyn Police Department on Thursday, May 4, 2023