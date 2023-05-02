Glen Messmer, former Downers' Grove coach, to remain in jail on child porn charges

(Note: Video is from Messmer's arrest on April 28)

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former high school track coach facing child pornography charges will remain in federal custody.

At a hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors said Glen Messmer should remain in jail because he does not have a place to live if released on bond.

His parents' house is too close to an elementary school, and they are not living there year-round, splitting time in Arizona, prosecutors said. His parents are not willing to cancel WiFi in their home if he was released but were willing to post bail and put their home up as collateral.

Messmer, who was an assistant girls' track coach at Downers Grove South High School, paid victims for sexual contact, federal prosecutors said. One of the victims was paid $2,000, prosecutors said.

Investigators said last week that they found computer files at his residence that contained images of child pornography from the internet. Messmer also admitted he knew the minor in one of the files was younger than 16.

In a complaint, Messmer is also accused of using the apps Telegram and Snapchat to solicit girls as young as 14 out of state to create sexually explicit photos and videos for him, providing scripts for them to follow, and paying them using CashApp and Venmo.

Some of the files discovered in the home were labeled PTHC, meaning "pre-teen hard core." One image showed a 4-year-old child performing a sex act on a man. Other images showed that same child crying. Investigators also found four iPads and six mobile phones.

The school said no students are believed to be his victims.