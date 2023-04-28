Downers Grove high school track coach faces child pornography charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Downers Grove South High School track coach stood charged Thursday with possession of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office said Glen Clifford Messmer, 46, of Darien, was employed as an assistant coach for the Downers Grove South track team.

Prosecutors said Messmer contacted two underage girls who lived out of state through Snapchat and Telegram. He paid them to make sexually explicit content – and in least one instance provided specific instructions on how he wanted them to do it, prosecutors said.

He paid the girls via CashApp.

On Monday of this week, a search warrant was executed at Messmer's home, and multiple images and video files of child pornography were found on a computer. M<Messmer was arrested, and had an initial court appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cummings.

Community High School District 99 said in a notice to students, staff, and families that Messmer resigned on Wednesday. Messmer was not a teacher or a full-time employee of the school, and he passed a background check, the school district said.

Messmer served as an assistant track girls' coach at Downers Grove South from April 2021 until this week – and also volunteered as a track coach in 2019 and for track summer camp at the same school in 2020. Messmer also volunteered as a track coach during Downers Grove North and South High School during the 2019-2020 school year, District 99 Supt. Dr. Hank Thiele told parents and staff.

The school district and authorities are not aware of any inappropriate interactions between Messmer and students.