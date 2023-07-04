Watch CBS News
Local News

Glen Ellyn celebrates the 4th of July with parade

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Glen Ellyn celebrates the 4th of July with parade
Glen Ellyn celebrates the 4th of July with parade 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fourth of July celebrations continue in the western suburbs.

Dozens attended the 4th of July parade in Glen Ellyn.

There were also appearances by impersonators "Andy Warhol" highlighting the College of DuPage's "Warhol 2023" exhibit and "Doc Brown" from "Back to the Future."

Once it gets dark, the village plans to host a fireworks show. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 4:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.