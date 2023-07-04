Glen Ellyn celebrates the 4th of July with parade

Glen Ellyn celebrates the 4th of July with parade

Glen Ellyn celebrates the 4th of July with parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fourth of July celebrations continue in the western suburbs.

Dozens attended the 4th of July parade in Glen Ellyn.

There were also appearances by impersonators "Andy Warhol" highlighting the College of DuPage's "Warhol 2023" exhibit and "Doc Brown" from "Back to the Future."

Once it gets dark, the village plans to host a fireworks show.

Happy Independence Day, Glen Ellyn! Remember that Village offices are closed today. Don't miss the parade (new route!) and fireworks. For details visit https://t.co/MJx0JoFHHT Stay safe!



Photo credit: Javier Guevara Photography pic.twitter.com/ToVupFMxs3 — Vlg of Glen Ellyn (@VillageofGE) July 4, 2023