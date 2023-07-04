Glen Ellyn celebrates the 4th of July with parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fourth of July celebrations continue in the western suburbs.
Dozens attended the 4th of July parade in Glen Ellyn.
There were also appearances by impersonators "Andy Warhol" highlighting the College of DuPage's "Warhol 2023" exhibit and "Doc Brown" from "Back to the Future."
Once it gets dark, the village plans to host a fireworks show.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.