Girls Night Out non-profit holds rally to raise awareness about human trafficking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a group of determined volunteers took to the streets on the West Side on Saturday, providing an unexpected lifeline to those in need.

The outreach teams left at 9 p.m., headed out on a route that took them to various places that they knew there would be people – places like bus stops – all on a mission to meet as many people as they can and pass out care kits.

Each kit has not only clothing and toiletries, but a contact number for a 24-hour helpline (570-HELP-HER or 570-435-7437), a first step for anyone looking for a way out of a dangerous situation.

Volunteers took them around the West Side of Chicago on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day for their own annual community event they call "Girls Night Out."

"Most people who go out for the first time, they're really surprised at how receptive the young ladies are on the streets, because they know what we're here for, they know we're here for help, they're not resistant," said founder Kisha Roberts-Tabb.

The kits are packed to cater to different populations – women, girls, boys, or trans people.

Organizers planned to pass out the care kits through midnight Saturday night, hoping their message offering help sticks with the people who need it.

"Keep telling about it until you can get out," Girls Night Out participant Gail Mitchell said.

On Saturday, the group focused on the West Side. Next time they will be on the South Side later this month.