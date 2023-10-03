'Girls Like Me Project' in the spotlight for 12th annual Chicago Day of the Girl on Oct. 11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're just over a week away from the 12th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl.

Hundreds of girls are excited to celebrate this year's theme "I am destined."

The annual event highlights the strength and potential of Black girls in Chicago, while also encouraging and uplifting them to make big changes in the future.

Lakeisha Gray-Sewell is the founder of the Girls Like Me Project.

She said it's important to teach girls to feel empowered within themselves and not to be influenced by social media.

"If girls understood how media is made if they understood who's in control of media and how that message is getting to them and how it dictates their behavior if they understood that, then they can take their power back and tell their own story," said Gray-Sewell.

The festivities kick off next Wednesday at the South Shore Cultural Center starting at 10:00 a.m.

