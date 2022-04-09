11-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – An 11-year-old girl is wounded in an accidental shooting in Morgan Park Friday evening.
Around 11:06 p.m., the girl was transported by the fire department to Comers Children's Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.
The incident was accidental and a weapon was recovered inside the apartment, 900 block of West 115th Street, where the shooting occurred, according to police.
This is the second accidental shooting to happen to a child this week.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
