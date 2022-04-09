Watch CBS News

11-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting in Morgan Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An 11-year-old girl is wounded in an accidental shooting in Morgan Park Friday evening.

Around 11:06 p.m., the girl was transported by the fire department to Comers Children's Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The incident was accidental and a weapon was recovered inside the apartment, 900 block of West 115th Street, where the shooting occurred, according to police.

This is the second accidental shooting to happen to a child this week. 

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on April 9, 2022 / 6:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.