Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl, 16, grazed by bullet while inside residence in West Englewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old girl was hurt following a shooting in West Englewood Friday night.

Chicago police said just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 7200 block of South Honory Street, and found the teen with a graze wound to the arm inside a residence.

Further investigation revealed that gunfire traveled from outside and shattered a window before striking the victim.

A witness told officers that an offender was shooting from a white sedan that fled the scene.

The victim was treated and released in good condition on scene.

No one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 8:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.