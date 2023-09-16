Girl, 16, grazed by bullet while inside residence in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old girl was hurt following a shooting in West Englewood Friday night.
Chicago police said just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 7200 block of South Honory Street, and found the teen with a graze wound to the arm inside a residence.
Further investigation revealed that gunfire traveled from outside and shattered a window before striking the victim.
A witness told officers that an offender was shooting from a white sedan that fled the scene.
The victim was treated and released in good condition on scene.
No one is in custody.
Area One Detectives are investigating.
