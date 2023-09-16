Girl, 16, grazed by bullet while inside residence in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old girl was hurt following a shooting in West Englewood Friday night.

Chicago police said just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 7200 block of South Honory Street, and found the teen with a graze wound to the arm inside a residence.

Further investigation revealed that gunfire traveled from outside and shattered a window before striking the victim.

A witness told officers that an offender was shooting from a white sedan that fled the scene.

The victim was treated and released in good condition on scene.

No one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.