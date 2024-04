CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was shot while inside a car in the Little Village neighborhood Friday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Kildare Avenue.

Chicago police say the girl was a passenger inside the car when shots were fired nearby by an unknown person.

She was struck in the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.