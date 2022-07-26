Girl, 13, in critical condition after being shot in Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old girl was shot Monday evening in Evanston.

Officer responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m., according to Evanston police.

Upon arrival, officers located the 13-year-old girl who suffered a gunshot wound.

She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said an initial investigation found an unknown offender fired a gun over a fence into a backyard where several teenagers were.

Police said the 13-year-old girl was the only known injury from the shooting as of around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

No offenders are in custody.

While there was a large police presence in the area, residents were urged to use caution.

Non-residents are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5000.